IN BRIEF: Wildberries facilities hit as air defenses down 242 drones over Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 242 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

Logistics centers operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company came under attack in the southern cities of Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, company founder Tatyana Kim wrote on Telegram.

One person was killed and ten others suffered injuries in a large-scale drone attack on the Krasnodar Region. Five people sought medical assistance after drones struck a warehouse in Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 242 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar, and Stavropol regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Statement by Wildberries founder

- Wildberries logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk came under attack overnight, with casualties reported, the company's founder, Tatyana Kim, said on Telegram.

- According to her, the company is working with relevant authorities to address the aftermath of the incidents.

Attack on Stavropol Region

- A drone strike caused a fire at a warehouse on the outskirts of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Region, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on the Max social media platform.

- According to Vladimirov, five people sought medical assistance as of 5:50 a.m. local time.

- Fire crews and emergency response teams are working at the site.

- A local state of emergency was declared in Nevinnomyssk as efforts continue to extinguish a fire at the Wildberries warehouse, Vladimirov said.

Consequences of attacks on Krasnodar Region

- Falling drone debris caused a fire at a warehouse in the city of Krasnodar; a fire was also reported in Armavir, the regional crisis center said.

- Drone fragments damaged two apartment buildings in Krasnodar and two private homes in the settlement of Dinskaya.

- Three people were injured as drone debris fell on a warehouse in Krasnodar, the crisis center said.

- Damage to infrastructure facilities was reported at several locations in Krasnodar following the drone attack, Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said.

- Drone debris struck a garage complex in the Karasunsky District, causing a fire.

- Drone fragments damaged a balcony and windows of an apartment building in the Prikubansky District.

- A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Armavir following a drone attack, the city administration said.

- Emergency response teams are working at the site.

- Efforts to address the aftermath involve over 40 Emergencies Ministry personnel and nine pieces of equipment.

- A helicopter will be dispatched to help extinguish the warehouse fire in Krasnodar, with 105 personnel and more than 37 pieces of equipment involved in firefighting efforts, the regional crisis center said.

- Falling drone debris damaged the roof and windows of an apartment building in the Pashkovsky District of Krasnodar, Mayor Yevgeny Naumov wrote on Max.

- Emergency response teams are working at the site.

- One person was killed and ten others were injured in a large-scale drone attack on the Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Max.

- According to him, an employee of an industrial enterprise was killed in Armavir, while ten people were injured when a warehouse in Krasnodar was attacked.

- Three of the injured are in serious condition, the governor added.

- Four people injured in a drone strike on a warehouse in Krasnodar were taken to the hospital, while six received outpatient care, Mayor Yevgeny Nabmov said.

Investigation into attacks

- The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 205 ("Act of terrorism") of the Russian Criminal Code following Ukrainian attacks on logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk.

- According to Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko, investigators are working at the sites to collect evidence and establish all the circumstances of the incidents.