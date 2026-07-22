US death toll in Iran conflict increases to 18 — AP

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. The total number of US troops killed in the armed conflict with Iran has increased to 18 following the discovery and identification of the remains of a sergeant previously listed as missing in action, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The casualty has been identified as Angel Rampersad, who was with his fellow service members at a US military base in Jordan during the Iranian strike on July 17. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) initially reported that two service members had been killed and one had gone missing. On July 19, the command announced the discovery of human remains in the area of the latest Iranian strike, which have now been identified.

Additionally, AP reported, citing sources, that the total number of wounded American service members since the start of hostilities against Iran has risen to more than 500.