Russian, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss interaction within SCO

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the issues of regional and international agenda, including the Russia-Pakistan partnership within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Russian MFA said.

Lavrov and Dar took part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial events in Manila.

"The ministers addressed key challenges of bilateral, regional and international agenda, including the countries’ interaction within SCO and other organizations," the MFA stated.