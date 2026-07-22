No request from Iran to resume talks with US, lawmaker says

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. Tehran is not seeking to resume talks with Washington, and statements by US President Donald Trump on the issue are aimed solely at lowering oil prices, Iranian parliament member Hassan Ghashghavi said.

"Trump’s claim that Iran has requested talks in no way corresponds to reality. <...> His repeated lies can no longer calm the markets, even temporarily," the lawmaker wrote on X.

Ghashghavi suggested that the US leader should look for more effective ways "to get out of the swamp he is in."

Trump said on July 21 that Iran was seeking a new meeting with the United States but that Washington had no interest in resuming talks until Iran "is ready to meet in a meaningful way."