FACTBOX: Latest update on Russia's strikes on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Overnight to July 22, Russian forces continued to deliver strikes on Ukrainian ports used to deliver military cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has put together the main results.

Defense Ministry statement

- The Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Ukrainian ports used in the interests of supplying cargoes for the Ukrainian military, and military facilities in the Odessa Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Results of strikes

- According to the ministry, in the Kovalevka settlement, Russian forces struck a battery of Ukraine’s Neptune shore-based missile system.

- Also at the Odessa port, Russia struck port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storage of military cargoes, as well as tanks with fuel and lubricants that were to be shipped for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces struck a Nova Post logistics center used for storing military cargoes.

- Precision strikes by air-launched missiles and attack drones hit two marine vessels at sea.

- The ministry later specified that two launchers and a transporter-loader were destroyed as a result of the strike on the Neptune-2 shore-based missile system battery of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Kovalevka.

- In addition, a dry-cargo vessel and a bulker that were carrying cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk were struck during sea passage.