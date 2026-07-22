Russian AI-assisted Geran UAV swarms manage to overload Ukrainian air defenses by 400%

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Swarms of Russian-made Geran attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) outfitted with artificial Intelligence algorithms managed to ‘overload’ Ukrainian air defenses by 400%, according to an article published in the Russian Defense Ministry’s magazine Military Thought and obtained by TASS.

"Geran-2 autonomous swarm groups with AI algorithms for role distribution (reconnaissance, decoy targets, strike). In February 2026, cases were registered when a swarm of 20-30 UAVs overloaded Ukrainian air defenses by 300-400%," says the article titled: 'Ways of Increasing the Effectiveness of Using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Through the Use of Artificial Intelligence.'

Today the technical implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in UAV control systems "has reached a level allowing for their mass use, which boosts the effectiveness of operations by 40-60% while considerably reducing losses among personnel," the authors of the article say.

Further development is linked with swarm technologies - "the highest form of implementing AI in UAVs," they say.

Swarm technologies used in the special military operation in Ukraine help overcome enemy air defenses and electronic warfare, making it possible to mass-saturate airspace, distribute target acquisition and engage targets with an operator’s minimal participation, the article says.

"In 2025-2026, swarm technologies in the Russian Armed Forces evolved from experimental tests to operational use," the authors of the article said.