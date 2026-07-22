West uses negotiations as smokescreen while it prepares for war — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. When the West accuses others of being unwilling to engage in dialogue, it's drawing from the same old playbook - blame the other side and prepare for war, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In fact, the whole world has come to understand what 'Western-style talks' mean: first, you accuse the other party of being unwilling to negotiate and respect agreements, and then admit that the actual goal was to prepare for war," Zakharova wrote on Telegram, commenting on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's allegation that Tehran was not serious about talks with Washington.

Zakharova also drew a parallel with the Minsk Agreements on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to her, Western countries first accused Russia of failing to implement the accords, but later, Western politicians acknowledged they had never expected the agreements to lead to a final solution.