Two people injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, July 22. /TASS/. Two people have been injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk wrote on Telegram.

"A security guard suffered shrapnel injuries in a drone strike on a facility belonging to the Miratorg agricultural holding in the Klimovsky District. A local resident was injured in the Pogarsky District. Both were promptly taken to the hospital," he said.

According to Kovalchuk, several production buildings were damaged at the facility, and a major fire broke out. "A drone struck a feed trailer during unloading in the Klimovsky District; the vehicle was damaged but the driver sustained no injuries," the acting governor added.