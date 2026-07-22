One killed, 10 others injured in massive drone attack on Russia’s Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. One was killed and 10 others were injured as a result of a massive drone attack on southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region, according to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

"The Krasnodar Region came under a massive attack last night. Unfortunately, the attack left one dead and 10 others injured," he wrote on Max channel.

Fragments of a drone landed on the premises of an industrial site in Armavir, killing one employee, Kondratyev specified. In Krasnodar, 10 people were injured in an attack on a warehouse.