MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The US chairmanship of the Group of Twenty (G20) has been up and down, like a rollercoaster, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said in an interview with TASS.

"I can hardly give a monochrome description. US actions are more like a palette of assessments, a multicolored one. In general, its chairmanship reminds of an amusement ride, a rollercoaster ride," the diplomat pointed out.

Berdyev emphasized that the G20 was established as an economic forum focused on growth and stability, but over time, under the influence of Western countries, it "has picked up dead weight, lost its clear focus and flexibility, and become saddled with pseudo-valuable topics." "The geopolitics imposed by the West have significantly weakened the G20 capabilities," he added.

The diplomat pointed out negative tendencies of Washington’s presidency of the G20. "The US tends to confuse the G20 with the G7. The country is attempting to speak with its member states in the language of the so-called ‘Washington regional party committee,’ the way it is doing in NATO and the EU," Berdyev said.

Nevertheless, according to him, Moscow also sees positive aspects in the group’s reforms. "The US has taken a significant step forward, bringing the forum back to its original macroeconomic tasks," he said. The ambassador-at-large recalled that Washington reduced the number of working groups to four, so that Sherpas could better oversee the entire process. "We appreciate certain priorities, including strengthening energy security and ensuring access to all fuel sources," Berdyev noted.

On December 1, 2025, the United States took over the rotating G20 presidency from South Africa for one year. US President Donald Trump announced that the next G20 summit will be held in 2026 in Florida. The Group of Twenty, an informal association of the largest advanced and emerging economies, was created in fall 1999 in order to coordinate leading nations’ efforts to maintain global economic stability. Over the years, the G20 has shifted its focus to geopolitical issues. Currently, the G20 consists of 19 states, the African Union and the European Union. G20 countries account for 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade, with two-thirds of the world’s population living there.