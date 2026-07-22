Russia to give proportionate response to Kiev's attack on civilian facilities — lawmaker

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. Russia will respond in a tough and proportionate manner to the Ukrainian army’s attack on civilian infrastructure in the Krasnodar Region that killed one person and injured ten others, Sergey Altukhov, who represents the region in the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), told TASS.

The Krasnodar Region was targeted by a massive drone attack overnight into Wednesday. Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that an employee was killed in a strike on a company facility in Armavir, while ten people were injured when drones attacked a warehouse in Krasnodar.

"The main thing I can assure you of is that all those involved in this crime, including those who issued and carried out the criminal orders, will face inevitable punishment. Efforts are already underway to identify those involved in the attack. Our response will be tough and proportionate to the threat. No crime committed against our citizens will go unpunished," Altukhov stressed.

According to earlier reports, a warehouse operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company was attacked in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar. Of the ten people injured, six received outpatient treatment, while four were taken to the hospital, with three in serious condition. Efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire that broke out at the facility.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of a terrorist act following Ukrainian attacks on logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk.