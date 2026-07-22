Russia’s MFA outlines how to keep G20 as leading economic forum

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry outlined the conditions for keeping the Group of Twenty (G20) as the leading economic forum where countries seek answers to contemporary challenges on level terms, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev told TASS in an interview.

"We will strive to realize this scenario, which means coordinating all positions and finding common ground. It's crucial that the G20 remain the leading economic forum where the conventional East and West interact on level terms and seek collective answers to contemporary challenges," he reported.

As Berdyev noted, Russian sherpa Denis Agafonov clearly stated Moscow's goals within the G20 at a recent meeting of the relevant interagency commission under his leadership. "We steadily advocate for keeping the economy, markets, and supply chains open and equal. We will prevent illegal sanctions, protectionism, neocolonialism, and the erosion of national sovereignty," he added.

Moreover, according to Berdyev, Russia proceeds from the premise that the G20 must maintain a course toward strengthening the positions of developing countries in global institutions, primarily by increasing their influence in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization. "We will strive to reaffirm the principles of technological sovereignty, the right of states to manage their own natural resources, and choose the vector of national development and economic partners. We will advocate for the economy to once again become a zone of cooperation rather than a battlefield, a weapon, or a tool for retaliation," the Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large added.

"These Russian approaches find broad support among the World Majority states, which allows us to gradually guide the international community toward fostering a multipolar model of the world order," Berdyev concluded.