Russia, ASEAN share similar approaches to key international issues — MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) share similar approaches to key international issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Philippine capital of Manila hosted an annual meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his ASEAN counterparts.

"The meeting coincided with the 35th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations, which is being marked this year. A special emphasis was on implementing the decisions made at the Russia-ASEAN summit held in Kazan on June 17-18, aimed at boosting cooperation in areas such as food and energy security, digitalization, high and innovative technologies, space, and youth communications. The parties also discussed the prospects for increasing ties in new fields. The discussions made it clear that Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations share similar approaches to pressing international issues," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Moscow reaffirmed its support for ASEAN's central role in regional affairs and congratulated its partners on the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, the founding document governing relations among countries in the region.

The meeting took place in a traditionally friendly atmosphere, the ministry added.