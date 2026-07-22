Wildberries halts warehouse operations in Krasnodar, Nevinnomyssk in southern Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Wildberries e-commerce company has suspended the operation of its warehouses in the cities of Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk in southern Russia, the company’s WB Partners Telegram channel reported.

"The operations of warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk have been suspended," the message reads.

Deliveries scheduled for these warehouses can be cancelled or redirected to any other facility. Wildberries will not charge storage fees for goods at these sites starting from July 22. "Any updates will be posted on the sellers’ portal," the message notes.

On the night of July 22, Wildberries logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk came under attack, with casualties being reported.