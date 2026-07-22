More than 500 US military personnel wounded during operation against Iran — AP

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. More than 500 US military personnel have been wounded during US combat operations against Iran, the Associated Press reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the number of wounded "has grown to well over 500 troops," which is higher than the Pentagon's official figure of 482 wounded.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States had encountered problems in protecting 50,000 US military personnel deployed in the Middle East from Iranian strikes.