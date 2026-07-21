IRGC says hit radars at Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait

TUNIS, July 21. /TASS/. Iran has struck and destroyed radar systems at the Ali al-Salem airbase and on Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite unites of the Iranian army) said.

"During the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2 and as part of the ongoing effort to clear the area of radar systems, IRGC fighters struck an early-warning radar and a tactical radar complex near the Ali al-Salem base, as well as another radar system on the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan, destroying them," the Tasnim news agency quoted an IRGC statement.

The Kuwaiti authorities have not yet confirmed these strikes.