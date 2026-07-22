Japan-Russia trade rises by 15% to $4.1 bln in 1H 2026

TOKYO, July 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Japan and Russia increased by 15% in the first six months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reaching 670 bln yen (about $4.1 bln), according to TASS calculations based on statistical data published by Japan's Ministry of Finance.

The total value of Japanese imports from Russia increased by 10.9% to 456.6 bln yen ($2.8 bln). Imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose by 0.3% compared with January-June 2025. Purchases of Russian coal increased by 15.8%. In addition, according to TASS calculations, Japan purchased about 1.53 mln barrels of Russian oil in May and June, at an average price of $103 per barrel. Russian energy products account for about 60% of the total value of Russian exports to Japan.

Supplies of Russian iron and steel products also increased by 57.9%, while Russian exports of medical products to Japan doubled, rising by 100%. At the same time, supplies of non-ferrous metals declined by 13%, fish by 13.1%, grain by 73%, vegetables by 38.6%, and non-ferrous metal ores by 71.4%.

Japanese exports to Russia increased by 27.7% to 213.4 bln yen ($1.3 bln). Shipments of passenger cars to Russia in the first half of 2026 also rose by 32.3%, while exports of auto parts declined by 4.9%. Passenger cars and auto parts remain the largest category of Japanese exports to Russia, accounting for about 70% of the total value of Japanese shipments to the country.

Japanese exports of medical products to Russia declined by 19%, plastics by 18.7%, rubber by 16.1%, paper by 20.2%, generators by 17.9%, and computers by 73.5%.