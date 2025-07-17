White House rejects reports that US operation destroyed only one Iranian nuclear site

WASHINGTON, July 17. /TASS/. NBC News reports that only one Iranian nuclear facility was destroyed as a result of US strikes on June 22 are untrue, the White House said.

"As the President has said and experts have verified, Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Reuters.

Earlier, NBC News reported that only one of Iran’s three nuclear enrichment sites struck by the United States last month was mostly destroyed, setting work there back significantly. But the two others were not as badly damaged and may have been degraded only to a point where nuclear enrichment could resume in the next several months if Iran wants it to.

CNN reported on June 24, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes the US strikes failed to achieve a complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. A preliminary US intelligence inquiry suggested the attack likely only set Iran’s nuclear weapons program back by several months. This was concluded by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which noted low confidence in the accuracy of their own assessment.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited new intelligence data claiming Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, struck overnight June 21-22, were "obliterated." The White House additionally assured that, according to Washington’s information, Iran failed to remove nuclear materials from these sites prior to the strikes.