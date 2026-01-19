MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. A Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crew of Russia’s Battlegroup South carried out a strike on a Ukrainian strongpoint, inflicting up to 20 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroying three vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Fortifications, military personnel, and vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists were detected by a reconnaissance UAV crew in a residential area of the settlement of Artyoma. A BM-21 Grad MLRS crew of Russia’s Battlegroup South moved out to carry out a combat mission. The destruction of three vehicles and a field ammunition depot has been confirmed. Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 20 servicemen killed and wounded," the ministry said.