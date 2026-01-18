MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost around 1,210 personnel in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian troops lost more than 175 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s North battlegroup, and up to 200 servicemen in the area of responsibility of West battlegroup, more than 135 and more than 455 servicemen as a result of the actions of the South and Center battlegroups, respectively. Ukrainian forces also lost more than 205 soldiers in the East battlegroup’s area of responsibility and up to 40 troops in the area of the Dnepr battlegroup.

Russian forces also carried out strikes on facilities assembling unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as on energy and transport sites operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces hit facilities assembling long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.