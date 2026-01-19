{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All of French army to fit into football stadium — politician

Potential deployment of French troops to Ukraine would have no impact on the frontlines, Fabrice Sorlin said

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. France’s military capabilities are extremely limited, and the potential deployment of French troops to Ukraine would have no impact on the frontlines, Fabrice Sorlin, vice chairman of the International Russophile Movement and a French politician, said in an interview with TASS.

"Let’s look at this realistically. From a purely military standpoint, France sending a few thousand troops would not affect the situation on the ground in Donbass in any way. Russia is winning and will continue to win," he said, commenting on remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The politician gave a critical assessment of the French army. "In addition, France currently has very limited military capabilities. Its military-industrial complex is essentially dead," Sorlin noted.

"The infantry comprises roughly 80,000 people, including administrative staff. The whole French army could fit into the Stade de France, a single football stadium. A few thousand servicemen will not change much," he added.

According to Sorlin, Paris has significantly exhausted its military equipment supporting Kiev. "France gave Ukraine almost all of its Caesar self-propelled artillery systems. They have been either destroyed or seized as trophies by the Russian army. We have almost no tanks left. There is very little military equipment remaining," he concluded.

Macron previously did not rule out the possibility of sending several thousand French troops to Ukraine after the conflict ends. Moscow opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that ensuring Ukraine’s security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.

Many in France sympathize with Russia and Putin — politician
Russia has millions of supporters in France, Fabrice Sorlin said
Iranian president warns against attacking country’s supreme leader
The statement followed US President Donald Trumps’ remarks in an interview with Politico where he called Khamenei a "sick man" and said that it is "time to look for new leadership in Iran"
Air defense systems shot down 63 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
23 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region
Ukraine loses around 1,210 troops across all directions of special military operation
Russian forces also carried out strikes on facilities assembling unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as on energy and transport sites operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
RDIF chief sure Europe will not be able to bar US from taking control of Greenland
"Europe will cave in, US will get Greenland," Kirill Dmitriev wrote
Dmitriev calls on EU 'not to provoke Daddy,' recall soldiers from Greenland
Russia’s president special Representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries said that the EU should return the soldiers sent to Greenland
Kalashnikov to display loitering munitions tested in special op zone in Abu Dhabi
The Kub-2E and Kub-10E have received positive reviews from service members in the special military operation zone
Time in special military operation works in Russia’s favor — Medvedchuk
Ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party noted that "there are ongoing contacts with the US, and Europe is already looking for ways to resume engagement with Russia"
Germany might raise rent for US military bases over tariffs — newspaper
According to the newspaper’s sources in Berlin, Germany is not considering the closure of US military bases on its territory
Western Europe prepares for war with Russia — Orban
In confirmation of this, the Hungarian prime minister said that recent meetings of the EU leaders "have turned into military councils" where the issue of "how to defeat Russia" is discussed
EU unable to rebuff US on Greenland as long as it remains hostile towards Russia — expert
Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Dr Anatol Lieven also compared Donald Trump's statements on Saturday to the diplomatic note militaristic Japan delivered to the United States in December 1941
Kazakhstan’s president accepts Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace for Gaza
Ruslan Zheldibay, the Kazakh leader’s aide and press secretary, added that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "sent a letter to the US president, expressing his sincere gratitude"
Russian oil tankers in crosshairs of West, legal blocking of Baltic Sea impossible — envoy
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin emphasized that international law guarantees unimpeded passage of ships through the Baltic straits
France has real opportunity to leave NATO — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the discussion about France's withdrawal from NATO acquired new relevance thanks to the conscious decision of the US to officially return to an overt imperial policy
Trump's action regarding Greenland will destroy NATO — former CIA officer
Larry Johnson opined that Donald Trump is quite serious about the island
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Chernigov regions
US to remain in NATO — treasury secretary
When asked what is more essential for the US national security, NATO or Greenland, Scott Bessent said, "Both"
Kalashnikov to make military uniforms from domestic materials without compromising quality
CEO Alan Lushnikov also pointed out that the presidential decree will be implemented without compromising the supply to customers
Golden Dome is US attempt to counter Russian hypersonic weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov added that to ensure strategic dominance in the Arctic, the Pentagon plans to deploy additional ground tracking stations and radar systems in Greenland
Europe needs to acquire weapons similar to Russian 'Oreshnik' — French president
Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France is within the range of the 'Oreshnik'
Peresvet combat lasers enter duty with Russia’s armed forces
Russian military personnel operating those systems underwent special training at the Mozhaysky Military Space Academy
Air defense forces down 220 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 hours
At the same time, seven unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over North Ossetia, and relevant agencies are working at the scene, regional head Sergey Menyailo said on his Telegram channel
Putin made decision to revive production of Tu-160M strategic bomber — Air Force commander
Russia’s Air Force will purchase at least 50 Tu-160M strategic bombers
Only UN-led external administration can save Ukraine — Medvedchuk
According to the head of the Other Ukraine movement, in line with international practice, a temporary administration should assume responsibility for organizing and conducting fair and democratic elections for the president of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, and local self-government bodies
‘The Lion King’ director Roger Allers dies at 76
He also participated in screenwriting for Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin"
EU elites use Ukraine conflict to siphon off support funds — Saldo
The governor added that European Union leaders understand this and therefore are doing everything they can to ensure that the conflict continues
Trump explains his claims for Greenland by US subsidies to EU countries
American President added that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it"
Bundeswehr says task within mission to Greenland fulfilled
Lt. Col. Peter Milevchuk, a spokesman for the German mission, described cooperation with the Danish military as "very positive and constructive"
Terms of deal on NIS to be referred to US Treasury Department by January 23 — Vucic
The main provisions of the future contract are a clear definition of ownership rights, the structure of the future company, the percentage of shares, each company's share, the Serbian President said
Iranian foreign ministry blames US, Israel for organizing riots
Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities
Trump invites Australian PM to join Gaza Board of Peace
Anthony Albanese said he would consider "all of these approaches respectfully" and through "proper processes"
Kallas calls on US not to be distracted by Greenland from Ukrainian crisis
According to European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, China and Russia are the ones who benefit from Donald Trump’s announcement on introduction of duties on imports of goods from eight European countries
Europe turns to Russia talks after realizing it’s being sidelined — Medvedchuk
Medvedchuk stressed that the principle behind the Ukrainian conflict is not a secret to anyone
Leader of Syrian Kurds sign ceasefire agreement with Damascus authorities — TV
According to Syria TV, the agreement establishes ceasefire along the entire frontline and provides for strengthening government institutions in Syria’s eastern and northeastern regions that were previously controlled by the SDF
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Colombian mercenary advises against joining Ukrainian army
According to Russia’s security agencies, at least 750 Colombian mercenaries fighting for Ukraine have been killed since the start of the special military operation
Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 15th
London’s threats to stop Russian ships amount to return to piracy — ambassador
Andrey Kelin noted that Western countries have long relied on double standards in attempts to "spite Russia," but their disregard of international law has now reached "unprecedented levels"
Kalashnikov uniforms to be 100% Russian-sourced by 2027
Localization is going very well, CEO Alan Lushnikov said
Kurdish coalition in Syria to remain intact, commander says
Mazloum Abdi announced a trip to Damascus on January 19 to "finalize work on the agreement," the details of which will be announced after his return
Train collision in Spain leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Around 300 people were on board one of the trains, which derailed and crashed onto a neighboring track
Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s Kursk Region over 30 times in past 24 hours
Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the Ukrainian drone attack set fire to a building in the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye
Iranian ambassador calls Trump’s January remarks on Iran ‘provocative, absurd’
Kazem Jalali called Trump the "architect and implementer of the policy of maximum pressure and sanctions" who sends "absurd and contradictory signals
US purchase of Greenland to send 'disastrous signal' to Ukraine — Guardian
Agreeing to sell part of the territory of an EU member state, should it take place, would alarm Ukraine, which is not even a member of the bloc
Trump says to sue JPMorgan Chase bank
It closed US president's accounts after the Capitol was stormed on January 6, 2021
FACTBOX: What is known about F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine
French politician calls for resuming dialogue with Russia, lifting sanctions
According to Florian Philippot, each European country must "restore its own independence and defend its own national interests" as the European Union actions only lead from one crisis to another
Russian troops successfully advanced on the outskirts of Kupyansk over past week — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko noted that while the Ukrainian armed forces are unsuccessfully trying to recapture Kupyansk, Russian forces are advancing in other areas of the Kharkov region
Portugal holds presidential elections on Sunday
10 men and 1 woman are vying for the highest state office
Venezuela to strengthen oil and gas industry, authorized president says
"This stage requires unity and greatness from us as a nation," Delcy Rodriguez said
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Putin opposed to removing Lenin’s body from mausoleum
The president noted that the Soviet Union was closely associated with Vladimir Lenin’s name
Ukraine loses 20 troops in Russian Grad strike near Konstantinovka
Russia’s Battlegroup South also destroyed three vehicles
EU may influence Trump on Greenland by threatening to remove US bases — The Economist
According to the magazine, it will be extremely difficult for Washington to project its military power into Africa and the Middle East without access to European military bases
US needs Greenland for effective use of Golden Dome missile defense system — Trump
The US leader noted that "highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it"
Damage to Germany from new US tariffs may reach up to 15 bln euro per year — Bild
The outlet recalled that the German economy has already suffered losses from a previously imposed 15% tariff by Washington
Riots in Iran organized by Israeli agents — Iranian ambassador to Russia
Kazem Jalali noted that an analysis of the key players’ actions during the period in question shows "a shift in tactics and a turn to violence following the failure to achieve the stated objectives"
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
US policy shift likely to end in 'radical reshaping' of West — media
According to Politico, "for many European governments, including America’s longest-standing and most loyal allies, Trump’s threat of punitive tariffs against anyone who tries to stop him taking Greenland was the final straw"
Press review: Trump pressures Denmark as US business signals Arctic ties with Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 16th
French troops do not want to fight Russia — politician
Fabrice Sorlin named two reasons for this
EU, Mercosur sign free trade agreement, which provoked protests
According to European Commissioner for Trade and Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic, this agreement will create one of the largest free trade zones in the world, with over 700,000 people living in its territory
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in Ukraine’s southern Odessa Region
Explosions were reported in Odessa in the early hours of Monday
Estonia plans to take part in drills in Greenland, despite Trump’s threats — minister
According to Hanno Pevkur, Estonia has not yet sent its soldiers to Greenland and is looking at "technical details" of this process
Death toll from train crash in Spain climbs to 21 — Reuters
According to the Spanish TVE television channel, roughly 100 people were injured
Canada’s prime minister recalls NATO Article Five amid US plans regarding Greenland
Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US
Zelensky not to allow Ukrainians living in Russia to vote — Medvedchuk
In Kiev, they are again feeding everyone empty promises, the ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform — for Life party said
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Kiev to answer for crimes against civilians in Kherson Region — governor
Vladimir Saldo pointed out that Kiev sought to present its crimes as the fight for its interests but in fact, "they are on a human hunt"
West to recognize sooner or later that Russia defended Donbass in 2022 — politician
Fabrice Sorlin stressed that the truth will always prevail
At least two killed, ten wounded after shelling attack by Kurds — agency
According to SANA, at least ten civilians were wounded
Japan’s prime minister conveyed to Putin that ties with Moscow matter to Tokyo
Expert Masaru Sato believes the message was conveyed to Putin after the Japanese lawmaker passed it on to Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, whom he met on December 26
Merz condemns US tariff threats as undermining transatlantic relations
They risk a dangerous downward spiral, the German chancellor said
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
For the first time TASS publishes photos of Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines taken from a quadrocopter during sea trials in the Baltic Sea
European diplomacy is impotent, there is no one to talk to Russia — Medvedchuk
According to the head of the Other Ukraine movement, the arrogance with which Europe spoke to the rest of the world has already cost it dearly
Hungary says ‘no’ to Ukraine’s accession to EU — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that under the Treaty on European Union, new members can be admitted to the community only on a consensus basis, hence, this cannot be done without Hungary’s consent
Far-right, socialist candidates set to compete for Portugal’s presidency
As many as 11 candidates, ten men and one woman, are vying for the office, but none of them has secured 50% of the vote in the first round
Trump invites Hungary to join Board of Peace for Gaza — PM
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that Orban had accepted Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace
Syrian interim president cancels visit to Germany — TV
Ahmed Al-Sharaa was scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Battlegroup West repelled a counterattack by Kiev forces brigade in Kupyansk direction
Russian servicemen also destroyed 53 UAV control centers
Russian paratroopers advancing in four localities in Zaporozhye Region — governor
The fighting is heavy, but Russian soldiers are confidently advancing, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Voting at Portugal’s presidential election over
As many as 11 candidates, ten men and one woman, are vying for the office
Denmark fails to eliminate 'Russian threat' to Greenland, Trump claims
According to the US president, now it is time, and it will be done
Ukraine, US agree to continue talks in Davos — Umerov
However, Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary said nothing about a potential meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Davos on January 19-23
Trump demands $1 bln from countries for permanent seats on Gaza Peace Council — Bloomberg
The US President will decide who exactly to invite to join the "Peace Council," the news agency said
Bundeswehr servicemen suddenly ordered to leave Greenland — Bild
According to the outlet, 15 soldiers and officers led by Admiral Stefan Pauli are already at the airport in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and are due to depart on an Icelandair flight
FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Epiphany
On January 19 Orthodox believers in Russia celebrate Epiphany
Europe manipulates peace narrative on Ukraine — Kherson governor
On January 12, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia "has to show that they are interested in peace"
Trump was prepared to strike Iran but changed decision due to multiple objections — WSJ
The sources told The Wall Street Journal that Arab countries explained to Washington the timing for any potential strikes was inappropriate, citing Iran’s instability, the protests largely having been suppressed and unclear opposition leadership in case of regime change
Russian forces are 30 km from Slavyansk — DPR head
According to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Grishino and Beletskoye
American IT giant makes Ukraine free testing ground for drones — expert
Roman Shkurlatov added that the Americans make the Ukrainian military buy their finished products without sharing their technologies with the Ukrainians
Russia and US have not halted Ukraine talks — Medvedchuk
On January 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that dialogue with US negotiators is ongoing
Putin orders to put Canpack, Rockwool assets in Russia under temporary new management
The decision took effect on December 31, 2025
Ukrainian army launches over 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces launched 19 fixed-wing drones at the Rovensky District.
Kiev insists on unacceptable terms for exchange of Kursk Region residents — ombudsman
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that the residents of the Kursk Region remain hostages of Ukraine, which prohibits them from leaving their temporary accommodations
Putin to hold international contacts during upcoming week
A meeting with members of the government is also scheduled
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to counterattack in Zaporozhye Region
As a result, an M1117 armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, and several Novator armored combat vehicles were destroyed, along with other military vehicles
Trump invites India to join Board of Peace for Gaza — agency
No official statement has been issued by New Delhi on this matter
Starmer criticizes Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Europe
British Prime Minister said that "applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong," the statement reads
Italy arrests vessel carrying metal for alleged violation of anti-Russian sanctions
A vessel flying the flag of a small island state from Oceania with a cargo of more than 33,000 tons of ferrous metals allegedly stayed in the port of Novorossiysk
