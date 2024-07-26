Russian firefighting gear accepted by Venezuelan oil company

CARACAS, July 27. /TASS/. Russian high-technology firefighting outfits were received by the Venezuelan state oil corporation Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in the official setting.

Firefighting equipment supplied by Rostec comprises 500 sets of high-technology and heat-resistant suits designed to protect employees of firefighting units against hazardous and harmful factors occurring when extinguishing fires. Outfits were handed over to firefighting units by Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, Oil Minister Pedro Rafael Tellechea and senior executives of the oil company.

"Russia and Venezuela are long-standing partners in the energy sphere - five joint ventures on oil production are functioning here, but this is the first time when firefighting equipment, heat-resistant suits, helmets, high boots and safety belts were supplied," Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS. "This project is implemented down the line of Rostec Corporation in cooperation with PDVSA. The contract was developed and discussed within the framework of the Russian-Venezuelan High Level Commission," the Ambassador noted.

Implementation of the contract on firefighting equipment is celebrated today, Tellechea told TASS. "We are moving forward in energy, education and other areas with the Russian technology, with support of Russia, and are proud of relations with Russia," the minister said.