Number of Russian cities with air connections to China’s Sanya up to 11

HAIKOU, March 10. /TASS/. A new direct passenger flight route has been launched between Russia and the southern Chinese province of Hainan, a local newspaper reported.

According to Hainan Ribao, flights between Sanya and Siberia’s Irkutsk were officially launched on March 8. The first flight, operated by an Airbus A320, landed at Sanya Phoenix International Airport on Sunday night. Flights from Irkutsk operate as SU866, while flights from Sanya operate as SU867.

The newspaper emphasized that the opening of this direct route will allow Russian tourists to visit Hainan for winter vacations and health retreats and enable Chinese tourists to experience the unique natural beauty of Russia. Sanya Phoenix International Airport now serves flights to 11 Russian cities. There are 26 flights per week.