Russian court fines Google over $140,000 for refusing to take down banned content

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has ordered Google to pay a fine of over 11 mln rubles ($140,000) for refusing to delete information banned from being disseminated in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Google guilty on three protocols under Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, information resources, access to which is subject to restriction in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation). The court imposed a penalty totaling 11,400,000 rubles," according to the court.

The company's representative did not appear at the court hearing.

Earlier reports said that a justice of the peace in Moscow fined Google over 16 bln rubles ($207,000) for declining to pay previous administrative fines.

Since 2020, Russian courts have repeatedly fined Google for refusing to remove prohibited content, failing to cooperate in localizing user data in Russia, and for other administrative violations. The court also fined the company for blocking Russian TV channels’ YouTube accounts. Google's total fines in Russia, including penalties, exceeds 2 undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure).