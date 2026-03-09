Putin expresses confidence Mojtaba Khamenei will continue his father’s legacy

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on being elected to the post of Iran's supreme leader.

"Dear Mr. Hosseini Khamenei, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your election as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," according to the message released on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin expressed confidence in his congratulatory message to Mojtaba Khamenei that he will honorably continue his father’s legacy. "I am confident you will honorably continue your father’s legacy and rally the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," the Russian leader said.

Putin called the attack on Iran an act of armed aggression. "Now that Iran is facing armed aggression, your activity at this high post will undoubtedly require great courage and self-sacrifice," according to the message.

He also expressed Moscow's unwavering support and solidarity with Tehran. "For my part, I’d like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will be a reliable partner of the Islamic republic," Putin said.