FSB chief touts great progress in neutralizing terrorist threat in Russia

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The number of terrorist attacks carried out under the umbrella of international terrorist organizations in Russia has decreased hundreds of times since 2006, Alexander Bortnikov, chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) and director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, said at the 20th anniversary meeting of the NAC.

"Since 2006, the number of terrorist attacks carried out by supporters of international terrorist organizations has decreased hundreds of times," he said. "The organizational core of the underground resistance has been neutralized. The channels for supplying resources to militants have been cut off," Bortnikov added.

He stressed that over the past 20 years, targeted combat operations have significantly reduced the number of terrorist crimes in a relatively short period, bringing about major positive changes and stabilizing the situation in the North Caucasus, which had long been the center of the most intense terrorist activity.