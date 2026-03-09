Russia to wait for Europe’s signal regarding oil, gas deliveries — Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to deliver oil and gas to Europe, but is waiting for a signal that the EU is ready to refrain from timeserving political goals in this sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting on global oil and gas markets in the Kremlin.

"If European companies and European consumers suddenly make a decision to change their position in a way that will ensure our long-term, reliable joint work free from timeserving political considerations <…> they are welcome. We have never refused to work with Europeans, and we are ready to work with them," Putin said.

"But we need some sort of signal from them, indicating that they are also ready to work and to ensure this stability," the Russian leader added.

Putin said that from April 25, EU countries plan to impose additional restrictions on Russian hydrocarbons, including on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is to be completely banned in 2027. In his words, Russia may decide to re-orient its oil and gas supply deliveries from Europe to other customers before the European Union decides to slam the door shut.

"In this regard, the government has already set the task of evaluating the possibility and feasibility of stopping our fuel supplies to the European market, without waiting for the door to be demonstratively slammed in front of us," Putin said. "The task is to do it now and to redirect these volumes from the European markets to more promising areas, and, most importantly, to gain a foothold there."

"The current situation is such that if we immediately refocus on those markets that need increased supplies, we can gain a foothold there now. That is, where there is steady long-term demand and reliable long-term relationships, to those states that are building constructive business relations with Russia," Putin said, adding that he asked the meeting’s participants to offer their advice on all these issues.