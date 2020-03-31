Moscow authorities order to use mobile networks to monitor lockdown compliance

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to use the city’s mobile networks to monitor lockdown compliance. A relevant order was published on the government’s website following a meeting of the Coordination Council on Coronavirus Response.

"Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has to ensure the monitoring of lockdown compliance in the city with the assistance of mobile operators and through the use of services available on the Moscow government’s website," the document reads.

Russia has identified 2,337 coronavirus cases so far, 121 patients have recovered and 17 have died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.