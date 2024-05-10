Efforts to distort World War II events grow over the world — ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Efforts to misrepresent the events of World War II and revise its results are growing all over the world, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said at a gala reception at the Russian diplomatic mission on the occasion of Victory Day.

"These days, we are seeing frightening signals. Efforts to falsify and rewrite the events of World War II are rising," the ambassador said.

Antonov stressed that the Soviet people had "stopped and defeated the Nazi war machine." "All of the peoples of the USSR rose in unison to defend the Motherland, cementing their bond. Soviet citizens defended every inch of their land, fighting till the last drop of blood for every city and village," he added.

The diplomat noted that he believes it's everyone's duty to tell the younger generation the historical truth about the events of World War II.