MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to 305 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Yevgeny Tretyakov said.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position as they conducted active offensive operations, inflicting damage on groups of two mechanized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, and a national guard brigade near Petrovka, Shcherbinovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Chasovoy Yar, Konstantinovka, and Seversk. The Ukrainian armed groups lost up to 305 troops in 24 hours," he said.

The enemy also lost eight armored combat vehicles, including HMMWV, nine cars, six field branch artillery weapons, including three Western-produced, with two electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots destroyed, Tretyakov added.