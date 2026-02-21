Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic two times over past day

DONETSK, February 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) two times over the past 24 hours, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, two shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said.

According to the statement, there were no reports on casualties among civilians, while two residential houses and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the attacks.