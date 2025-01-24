Russia, Madagascar sign joint statement on no first placement of weapons in space

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Malagasy counterpart Rasata Rafaravavitafika have signed a Joint Statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The document is a new important step in the efforts to globalize the NFP (No First Placement - TASS) international initiative, reaffirming the determination of the states to join forces for the prevention of an arms race in outer space," the Russian ministry said.

The ministry described the initiative as "a significant political factor contributing to the process of ensuring equal and indivisible security for all, as well as increasing the predictability and sustainability of states’ activities in the exploration and peaceful use of outer space."

"In their joint statement, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Madagascar underscore the need to conclude an international treaty prohibiting the deployment of weapons in outer space, as well as to refrain from using force or threatening to use force from space or against objects in space. They call on countries that are not part of the NFP initiative to consider joining it," the ministry said.

The initiative on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space was put forward by Russia in October 2024. By now, over 30 countries have joined it.