Russia alarmed by worsening humanitarian situation in Syria — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, December 19. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by the humanitarian situation in Syria, which remains complicated and demonstrates negative trends, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"In addition to external and domestic political risks, Syria's new leadership faces pressing economic and humanitarian challenges. We are concerned by the fact that, despite political shifts in the country and the efforts by UN agencies, the humanitarian situation not only remains dire but is also showing signs of systemic deterioration," the Russian diplomat told a UN Security Council meeting on Syria. "The economic crisis has worsened and is now protracted in nature, with declining real incomes and food insecurity turning into a persistent factor of instability. All this is compounded by frequent armed incidents and ongoing tensions in a number of provinces, which have a devastating impact and limit Syrians' access to basic goods and services."

In his words, the crisis in Syria "vividly demonstrates how unilateral sanctions, trade restrictions, and other coercive measures undermine economic resilience and place a heavy long-term burden, first and foremost, on the shoulders of the most vulnerable population groups."

Syria’s armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus while government troops withdrew from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country.

Mohammed al-Bashir announced on December 10 that he will lead a transitional cabinet in Syria until March 2025. He had previously headed the opposition’s Salvation Government in Idlib since January 2024.

The de facto leader of Syria is now Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known under his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who heads a group called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia). On January 29, 2025 he declared himself the country’s interim president during the transition period, expected to last from four to five years.