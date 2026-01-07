Total blackout reported in Dnepropetrovsk — TV

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The entire city of Dnepropetrovsk has been cut off from electricity, Ukrainian television reported.

Electricity and water supplies, central heating, mobile communications and internet services are currently not available to its residents.

In turn, the Unian news agency said the city’s subway had to stop its operations amid power outages.

The Strana news portal said suburban trains have also been stopped.

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion rocked the city on Wednesday night.