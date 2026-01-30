Japan to help US build major gas pipeline in Alaska — Trump

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Japan is investing in the construction of a large gas pipeline in Alaska, which will be used to export American energy resources to Asian countries.

"Japan will help us construct one of the largest natural-gas pipelines in the world, in Alaska, to export American energy to our allies in Asia," he wrote in a column he contributed to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump previously said that besides Japan, South Korea wants to invest in the construction of a gas pipeline in Alaska.