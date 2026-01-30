Rafah border crossing to open in both directions on February 2

CAIRO, January 30. /TASS/. The Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will resume operation in both directions on Monday, February 2, head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) Ali Shaath said.

"The Rafah border crossing will resume operation in both directions on Monday, February 2," he wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). According to Shaath, operations at the checkpoint will be preliminarily launched on Sunday, February 1.

Rafah’s opening in both directions is envisaged by the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The border crossing has stayed closed for nearly a year, with all Gaza-bound humanitarian cargoes from Egypt being re-directed to checkpoints on the border with Israel.