Israel delivers 17 airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, January 30. /TASS/. Israel has delivered at least 17 airstrikes on ground target in southern Lebanon, the Naharnet news portal reported.

According to the news portal, most of the strikes targeted a coastal area between Ras al-Naqoura and the oil refinery in Zahrani, where Hezbollah reportedly tries to restore its military infrastructure.

Among the targets was an industrial zone in Daoudiya and warehouses holding construction equipment. Several areas near the city of Saida were left without power supplies after the raid.

In some areas, the strikes were followed by fires. Information about casualties is being verified.