Venezuela and India strengthen strategic cooperation — Rodriguez

CARACAS, January 31. /TASS/. Venezuela and India are strengthening their strategic cooperation and partnership in all areas, said Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez after a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I had a fraternal telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, during which we reached a deep human and spiritual understanding and agreed to deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas," Rodriguez said on Telegram.

She said they discussed strategic cooperation in energy, agriculture, science and technology, mining and pharmaceutical industries, automotive industry and tourism.

"An agreement has been reached on a common action plan to restart relations in 2026," Rodriguez said.

She expressed gratitude to the government and the people of India for their support. Rodriguez also pointed out that Modi "confirmed his readiness to accompany the Venezuelan people in defending peace, sovereignty and independence.".