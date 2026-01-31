LONDON, January 31. /TASS/. More than half of UK residents believe that the ruling Labor Party should replace its leader and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, showed a poll held by sociological company BMG Research at the request of newspaper i (part of the Daily Mail and General Trust media group).

Only 21% of the respondents supported Starmer as head of the party and government, while 51% of respondents supported the election of a new Labor leader. 28% of the survey participants, conducted on January 28-29 among 1,500 people, found it difficult to answer.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is the preferred candidate to replace Starmer by a significant margin with 24% of the respondents ready to vote to him. Burnham is followed by Secretary for Health Wes Streeting and former deputy head of government, Angela Rayner with 4% each. The Labor executive committee did not allow Burnham to participate in the by-elections to the House of Commons, which British analysts clearly perceived as Starmer's intention to avoid a threat to his premiership from the popular politician.