France needs at least 10 years to reach Russia's level in hypersonic weapons — expert

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. France is working on hypersonic weapons, but it will take at least 10 years to reach Russia's level and create an equivalent to the Oreshnik missile, French military expert Xavier Moreau said.

On January 15, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe, and France in particular, must acquire weapons similar to Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

"I don't think such a project even exists. We are working on hypersonic weapons, like the US, but to be on par with Russia, it will take 10 years, not sooner," Moreau told the Reporters news outlet.

He explained that Russia is the only country in the world capable of mass-producing hypersonic weapons.