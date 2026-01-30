Russia acquired sound portfolio of new defense export orders last year — Putin

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia has formed a sound portfolio of new defense export orders last year, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation.

"I would like to note also that a sound portfolio of new export orders was built up during the last year. Therefore, the Russian system of military-technical cooperation not merely demonstrated efficiency and high resilience," the head of state stressed.

"It is critical also that fundamental groundwork was completed, making it possible to noticeably expand the range and the geography of supplies of our defense products and thereby strengthen the positions of Russia as a reliable partner, developer and producer of advanced weapon systems, tested and tried in real combat warfare," Putin added.