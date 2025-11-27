Russia, Kyrgyzstan work to overcome sanctions, but focus on future — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan are thinking about how to minimize sanctions, but they are focusing on the future and the prospects for bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russian-Kyrgyz TV channel Nomad TV.

"Of course, if something arises, we think about how to minimize these restrictions. But we are not even focusing on this, but we are thinking about the future, about the prospects of our relations," Putin said, when asked about whether joint efforts to overcome sanctions could unite Moscow and Bishkek.

According to the Russian leader, if external challenges arise, then those against whom they arise are looking for acceptable solutions.

"It certainly unites us. But that's not the point at all, in my opinion. The fact is that both Russia and Kyrgyzstan have something completely different in common. And this is not even participation in our regional organizations, such as the CSTO or the EAEU. The fact is that we inherited things from the Soviet Union that are permanent: relationships between people, interpersonal ties, respect for each other's culture and language," he said.

Putin said that he respects a lot the fact that Russian was adopted in Kyrgyzstan as an official language by law.

"We see the efforts being made by the president of Kyrgyzstan to open new schools and invite our teachers. That is why we invite young people from Kyrgyzstan who study at our universities to study with us. And we really hope that all these areas in the field of humanitarian relations, education, and culture will continue. This creates the basis for us to move forward and develop further," he said.

Other areas of work

Putin added that constant joint work is needed to use and consolidate these advantages.

"For example, industrial cooperation, emerging new opportunities. I mean, for example, work in the high-tech fields. I’ve just said at a meeting with representatives of our press: the work of Yandex is not only the delivery of groceries, food or taxis, it is also the development of artificial intelligence. And this, of course, is the future not only of Kyrgyzstan, but also of Russia, and in general of the entire post-Soviet space, and the whole world," he said.

The Russian leader also talked about the energy sector: Kyrgyzstan receives both oil and gas from Russia, and at minimal prices.

"Favorable and competitive conditions are being created for public utilities, the people, industry, and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan. In fact, we have a lot of areas of joint work," the president summed up.