Kremlin warns about consequences for masterminds, perpetrators of Russian asset seizure

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Expropriation of Russian assets will not be left unpunished for its masterminds and perpetrators, and Moscow will use all the available international law mechanisms to punish them, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have repeatedly said that all actions, related to expropriations of Russian assets, will not be left unanswered. Those who made decisions collectively, those who made decisions individually and those who put them into practice will all bear responsibility," he said.

"To that end, all possible legal mechanisms will be used," the Kremlin spokesman added.