Tokyo pushes for dialogue with Moscow to resolve existing issues — cabinet

TOKYO, January 8. /TASS/. The Japanese government supports resuming dialogue with Russia to address long-standing bilateral issues, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference in Tokyo.

"Japan-Russia relations are currently in a difficult situation," Kihara said. "There are several unresolved issues, including visits to ancestral graves and fisheries-related matters. We believe it is necessary to maintain a proper exchange of views with Russia."

Kihara also confirmed that on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Muneo Suzuki, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who visited Moscow late last year. However, he declined to comment on the visit itself or on the content of Suzuki’s talks with the prime minister.

After the meeting, Suzuki said that Takaichi had emphasized the importance of maintaining relations with Russia, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Since 2022, Tokyo has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia, leading to a sharp decline in bilateral economic ties. In response, Moscow suspended consultations with Japan on a peace treaty and withdrew from talks on joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands. Visits to the islands by former Japanese residents have also been halted.