First day of 2026 was coldest in Russia’s Siberia

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The first day of 2026 was the coldest in Russia’s Siberian region of Sakha, a spokesperson for the Russian Hydrometeorological Center told TASS.

The temperature reached minus 53.1 degrees Celsius (minus 63.6 Fahrenheit) at the Iema weather station in the Sakha Region.

The Elgen village in the Far Eastern Magadan Region ranked second, with the temperature dropping to minus 51 degrees Celsius (minus 59.8 Fahrenheit).

Sakha’s settlement of Oymyakon came third as thermometers registered the temperature of minus 50.6 (minus 59 Fahrenheit).