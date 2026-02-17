Russian-Brazil circumnavigation expedition begins final stage

OMSK, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian-Brazil circumnavigation expedition onboard the Fraternidade yacht left Rio-de-Janeiro heading for Salvador, leader of the Russian Geographical Society's Omsk Branch Ivan Krott told TASS. It is the final stage of the voyage under flags of BRICS and RGO (Russian Geographical Society).

"The Fraternity-2025 expedition's final stage has started," he said. "The yacht has departed from Rio de Janeiro heading for Salvador - the starting point from where the international voyage started more than ten months ago."

The expedition is due to finish in late February, he added. "Over this time, the expedition under flags of the Russian Geographical Society and of BRICS has played the mission of public diplomacy telling the world about Russia, its history and culture. The team has passed all the challenges - from severe Arctic to Cape Horn, from Chukotka to tropics," he said.

The expedition kicked off on April 12 from Brazil's Salvador. It is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory and the 180th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society. The yacht's Captain Aleixo Belov said the voyage's one of main objectives was to sail to Siberia and to sail along the Northern Sea Route, which the expedition did in late summer, 2025. The plan has been the team covers about 45,000 km within ten months.