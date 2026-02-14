MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The world should call to "catch the nazi" Vladimir Zelensky following his comments on Russians competing for other countries’ teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"The moment when a supposed president of a country says something like this, thousands of international officials should shout ‘catch the nazi’ in unison, and millions of human rights advocates organize protests against neo-Nazism," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Zelensky described the participation of Russian athletes in other countries’ Olympic teams as "nasty" and "disturbing.".