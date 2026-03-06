Iran warns European countries against supporting US, Israeli operation — diplomat

PARIS, March 6. /TASS/. Iran has warned European countries that they would be seen as legitimate target is they support the United States and Israel’s aggression, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.

"We have already notified the Europeans and all the rest that they should be careful and refrain from rushing into this aggressive war against Iran. If they help, I’d rather not name concrete countries, but if any country join the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, it will inevitably become a legitimate target for retaliation," he told the France 24 television channel, commenting on the participation some of European countries in providing logistics backing for US forces that are being deployed to the Middle East to take part in the military operation against Iran.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on March 2 that his country’s military bases are not used for the operation in Iran. Following this, according to Defense Minister Margarita Robles, Washington decided to re-direct its refueling aircraft from Spanish bases to other countries despite the fact that US President Donald Trump kept on claiming that bases in Spain would be used during the operation against Iran in spite of Madrid’s objections and warned of severing trade ties with that country.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.