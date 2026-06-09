EC proposes largest sanctions package against Russia in two years — Kallas

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is proposing the largest sanctions package against Russia in two years, the list will include more than 170 positions, said European Union diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas.

"As part of this package, my services are putting forward the largest set of listings in over two years, with over 170 proposals, notably on the financial sector, energy and drones’ production," she wrote on the X social network.

Kallas added that next week the Foreign Affairs Council will separately decide on restrictions against "Russia's shadow fleet, its military-industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists."