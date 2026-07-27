GENEVA, July 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is attempting to intensify drone attacks on Russian territory in order to divert attention from Ukraine’s failures at the front, Ralf Bosshard, a former special adviser on military affairs to the OSCE Secretary General (2014-2020) and a retired colonel of the Swiss Armed Forces General Staff, told TASS.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is waging an "information war, in which combat operations are often conducted with an eye to information campaigns."

"Of course, for the administration of [Vladimir] Zelensky, the issue is to divert attention from the failures at the front in Donbass and to demonstrate successes at least somewhere," Bosshard emphasized. As the expert noted, Kiev's strategy can be briefly characterized as "blood for headlines." He suggested that Kiev and Brussels "still hope in some way to push the Russian population to revolt against the Kremlin." "That is the 'miracle' with which, apparently, they still associate hopes for a turning point in the war," he added.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, reported that the Russian Armed Forces are advancing on all fronts, continuing the liberation of the territory of Donbass and Novorossiya.